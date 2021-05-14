Unity expects to lose $30 million in ad revenue due to Apple’s anti tracking feature

Unity Technologies which offers Unity, the cross-platform game engine which developers can use to create games, is reportedly expecting to lose $30 million in annual revenue due to the new Anti Tracking Transparency feature by Apple. The iPhone maker released new updates to iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS which allow users to completely disable tracking on their device or can select the apps which they would like to not track.

The game engine developer Unity Technologies makes money from developers that use their game engine. Developers of the games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps Unity’s game engine for creating their offerings. According to AppleInsider, Unity makes money from game subscriptions but also from the ads that show up in games.

Unity’s business is growing but ad revenue could fall

However, Unity Technologies’ business is ever growing, as it has recently revealed that in the first quarter of 2021, the firm generated a revenue of $234.8 million. The revenue generated in the first quarter of 2021 is 41 percent more than the revenue generated in the same quarter last year.

Anti Tracking Transparency (ATT) dialog box

Apple has already released the Anti Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature to all of its users across the globe running the necessary operating system version. An analysis from Flurry suggests that 96 percent of users running ATT supported software are not allowing tracking.

“Privacy means peace of mind, it means security, and it means you are in the driver’s seat when it comes to your own data,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president (SVP) of Software Engineering in a press release detailing the Anti Tracking Transparency feature. “Our goal is to create technology that keeps people’s information safe and protected. We believe privacy is a fundamental human right, and our teams work every day to embed it in everything we make.”

