Unity reconsiders new fee structure amid backlash

Game engine platform Unity will be changing its recently announced fee structure after criticism from developers.

The company introduced a new ‘runtime fee’ for its users of up to 20 cents per download on certain limits and said it will begin in January next year. However, following a massive backlash from its user base, Unity apparently has reversed the policy in the meantime. A tweet from the company said that they are ‘listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners’ and promised policy changes to appease the crowd.

We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of… — Unity (@unity) September 17, 2023

The X tweet further mentioned that a new update will be coming out ‘a couple of days.’ Developers derided the new fee, saying that it was costly and had the potential to be abused by fraud installations. The fee is also believed to affect giveaways, bundles, and charity sales under the structure. New details surrounding the ‘runtime fee’ will come out in a few days.