Universal control feature appears on macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta

The latest beta versions of iPadOS and macOS were found to contain code for Universal Control, a feature that allows iPads and Macs to be linked via mice and keyboards.

macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta users will be able to see the new feature on the Settings app. iPad users can find it on the AirPlay and Handoff section- ‘Cursor and Keyboard’, while Mac users will be able to see it in the Displays app, then Advanced.

iPads and Macs signed into the same iCloud account will be able to ‘share’ cursors and keyboards. For instance, you can type out an article on the Mac and send an email on the iPad using the same keyboard.

Universal Control was revealed during the WWDC last year, and Apple said it was to be implemented the following fall season. However, there have been delays and moved it to a spring 2022 release.