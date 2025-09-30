University Park Village Apple Store Relocating Soon

The Apple Store in Fort Worth, Texas, located at University Park Village will be relocating within the high-end shopping center soon.

The store will be opening its doors at 10:00 am on October 11, which is Saturday. The company will be relocating to a bigger space that was split in the past between Jos, a men’s suit store, and The Impeccable Pig, a shop offering women’s clothing.

The Apple store can be found between Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, and the relocated spot of The Impeccable Pig, based on images shared by Sydney B. Claridge, a resident in Fort Worth.

The store opened back in 2008 at University Park Village and the new store will be bigger than its predecessor with an overhauled design. No images have been provided by Apple yet regarding the updated store design, so that is something to wait for. Apple is also moving forward with renovating the Baybrook Mall Apple Store in Houston, in the Friendswood suburb.