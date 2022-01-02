Unlock Superb Audio with the $60 Off Bang & Olufsen Beoplay True Wireless Earbuds

Get a high quality true wireless earbuds with long battery life and strong waterproofing. Today, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport True Wireless Earphones is down to just $199 from its original price of $260 on Amazon.

The E8 Sport is arguably your best companion through sports, workouts and similar activities. It has an impressive IP57 waterproofing feature which makes it impervious to virtually any kind of weather. You can rely on it day or night when you’re hiking, cycling or going on a run.

The B&O branded wireless earphones has a long-lasting battery playtime of up to 28 hours, with a single full charge lasting up to 7 hours. It’s enough to last you through the day or the week and even with heavy use.

Audio quality with the Bang & Olufsen is unrivaled, and you get crystal clear calls and the latest in Bluetooth connectivity. At $60 off, you should certainly buy the Bang & Olufsen E8 Sport today!