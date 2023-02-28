Unlock Your iPad Pro or Air’s True Potential with this Discounted Magnetic Keyboard Case

Turn your iPad Air or iPad Pro into a much more capable machine by equipping the tablet with a premium keyboard. Today, the ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case is down to just $94 from its original price of $125 on Amazon.

The Rebound Magnetic Keyboard is just like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, featuring a floating cantilever design for cutomized viewing angles, and shortcut keys so you can get things done faster. At the bottom is a small touchpad for navigating around iPadOS desktop and apps. The included resting pad is a nice touch and staves off sore wrists and hands.

ESR’s keyboard is backlit so you can type away even in low-light conditions. When you’re done, the keyboard case can act as protection against bumps and scratches. You’ll definitely get more use from your iPad Pro or iPad Air once this accessory is attached.

Buy the discounted ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case at only $94 today!