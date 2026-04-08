Unofficial WWDC Pins Made

Clément Sauvage, an App developer, made some enamel pins for Apple consumers who want to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary and this year’s WWDC. The pins are being offered on Kickstarter with shipping starting ahead of WWDC in May.

The pins feature an Apple Intelligence Icon, Rainbow of Apple Park at the campus, an Apple developer logo, and a spaceship. One pin is priced at 10 euros, with the full set priced at 45 euros. Sauvage has made enamel pins both in 2021 and 2024, making this his third offering.

Apple usually makes its own pins for WWDC and they are handed out to developers who are in attendance at the event. The pins, however, are not available to be purchased for the general public.

There are some add-on pins that are available from past years that are being sold.