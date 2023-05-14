Unreal editor gains Native Apple Silicon support

Popular Unreal Engine recently added support for native Apple Silicon.

Unreal Engine is an Epic Games-owned application and is powerful enough to handle 3D graphics in movies and games. Recently, Unreal Engine 5.2 was released with specialized tools, as well as native Silicon support through a universal binary. This equates to increased tool stability, efficiency, and performance.

Unreal Editor is a tool that creates models and environments by compiling Unreal Engine code. Users can create what they need by manipulating the many available toolsets and code. The full software update can be downloaded directly from Epic’s official website.

The 5.2 update also brings notable changes to the iPad. A new iPad ICVFX app has been released so creative content can be generated while the filmmaker goes through a virtual set. Before, directors could not control color grading, lighting, and similar elements as they were post-processing and at a desktop workstation.