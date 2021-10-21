Unreleased Beats Fit Pro Earbuds photos leaked in Beta iOS 15.1

Images of a yet-to-be-released Beats Fit Pro earbuds have been discovered in the iOS 15.1 Release Candidate software and has been revealed online.

Apple today announced the third gen AirPods that sport a similar design to the Pro version. The Beats Fit Pro has also been designed to appear like the Beats Studio Buds, but with new tiny earhooks instead of its predecessor. The Beats brand logo adorns the main body and sports a different contrast color in relation to its background.

The new Beats Fit Pro is said to be available in four different colors, including gray, black, white and pink. Code found in the iOS 15.1 beta indicates that the new earbuds will have Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes.

The new Beats Fit Pro is expected to be announced November 1, with pre-release orders being available shortly after. Shipping should begin several days as part of the company timeline.