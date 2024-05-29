Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype

A YouTube video revealed that Apple developed a Tetris-like game on the iPod titled ‘Stacker’.

Advertisements

The video, which is around 12 minutes in length, discusses the iPod 3rd Generation prototype and a game that was never released. AppleDemoYT is a channel that specializes in rare prototype devices, with the iPod 3rd generation being the focus this time. The device is considered a ‘DVT’, which meant design validation testing and was around the mid-stage process. The channel also disclosed an A1023 model number and a custom serial interface designed by an engineer.

The prototype iPod was produced over a month and then bought from a Chinese electronics recycler that sold it for parts. The iPod was not working but was able to boot up via a hard drive cable attachment. The operating system was iPodOS 2.0 where a game called ‘Slacker’ was introduced and had the wheel as the controls.