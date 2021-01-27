Up your stream game with the $80 Off Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone

Stand out from the streaming crowd with a wholly unique and interactive mic from Razer. Today, the Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $179.99 on Amazon.

It’s the first interactive mic of its time! A LED display on the front can form more than a hundred emoticon in 8-bit glory. Custom designs can be had using the included software editor.

A simple integration allows the mic to synchronize with shout outs, alerts and audience emoticons when you open the Streamer Companion app.

As for the mic itself you get nifty technology such as noise reduction via the hypercardioid pickup, a shock mount for uninterrupted audio and a gooseneck that can be adjusted to any height or angle. It’s plug and play and can be used out of the box.

It’s rare to see a discount as big as this on a premium Razer product. Buy it today!