The upcoming Apple auction will feature autographs, computers and rare memorabilia

The RR Auction recently opened up several dozen Apple-dedicated lots that are up for auction.

‘The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbert, Atari and Apple’ event is now live, and the items can be bid by those who are interested in gaining a piece of Apple history. Notable ones include a high school yearbook signed by Steve Jobs for $50k, an issue of Macworld signed by Steve Jobs for $50k, a Pixar business card signed by Steve Jobs for $5k and more.

The items have an estimated final bid of somewhere around $200 to $55,000, and some have NFT versions. The Atari job application from Steve Jobs and its NFT version have a starting bid of $20k, and it’s estimated that the final bid is somewhere around $300k.

The event features 41 Apple memorabilia out of 67 items total. Bidding is currently live and will end March 17, 2022 at 7pm EST.