Upcoming iOS 16.4 to have voice Isolation for clearer phone calls

Apple is introducing a new voice clarification feature in the upcoming iOS 16.4 update.

Voice Isolation works by prioritizing the sound of the user’s voice and blocking out the surrounding ambient noise. This results in a clearer phone call where the caller can hear the person on the other line better, and vice versa.

Voice Isolation is available on WhatsApp, FaceTime, and other VoIP apps that run macOS Monterey and iOS 15. The technology focuses on the microphone quality when the user is on a call by removing as much background noise as possible. Before, there wasn’t a way to use Voice Isolation on a cellular phone call, but it seems that Apple has found a method to integrate it into cellular communications.

iOS 16.4 is set to go live anytime starting next week, but Apple has not announced a specific date on when the public can download the update.