Upcoming iOS YouTube app to have rewind, zoom and ambient mode

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Video platform giant YouTube is promising new features and functions on its newest iOS app update.

YouTube App

YouTube recently announced a refreshed look for the way users watch videos. It’s currently in the rollout phase, and the company mentioned that both iOS and Android ports have the new gesture features.

Nate Koechley, YouTube’s User Interface and Experience Director tweeted the ‘new look’, and boasted that there have been several improvements to provide a more immersive experience.

Along with the modern look and refreshed interface, YouTube pointed out the inclusion of Ambient Mode, where the background color matches the video.

iOS users can ‘pinch to zoom’ in landscape mode to get a closer look, and there’s also ‘precision seeking’, where users can swipe up or drag to show thumbnails within the video player. These functions work on both mobile devices and desktop computers.

The iOS update is available now but it might take a while to cover all devices.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.