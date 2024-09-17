Upcoming Mac Mini leaks reveal five USB-C ports

Apple has leaked the next-generation Mac mini in a software code change.

The uncovered code referred to a Mac mini with five USB-C ports and an Apple chip, something that hasn’t been seen in current models. This corroborates the rumor from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who claimed that the next iteration will have five USB-C ports and nearly be identical to the Mac Studio. Gurman further said that two will be at the front. It’s possible that the ports will be Thunderbolt 4 and come in USB-C.

The next Mac mini model is believed to have a major redesign and will be roughly the size of the Apple TV, with M4 Pro and M4 chip options. Furthermore, it won’t have USB-A ports. The current model has a headphone jack, Ethernet port, HDMI, two USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple might reveal the next-generation Mac mini in October this year.