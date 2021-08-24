Upcoming September event teased by Apple VP’s Twitter profile change

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives has recently updated her Twitter profile image, and it appears to be a teaser for the company’s up-and-coming September event.

The new profile pic shows Jackson appearing to be recording a video, which coincides with the traditional annual event Apple does. The background is also one that’s usually used in Apple event presentations, within a circular room and with concentric circles and lights, and wheeled cases that are typically used in concerts and house broadcasts.

There’s also an Apple Watch visible in the photo, but it’s too small to determine if the model is the upcoming Series 7 or the current 6.

Rumor has it that Apple is planning not just one, but two events. The products that are expected to appear include the Apple Watch Series 7, the 14- and 16 inch MacBook Pro, refreshed iPad and AirPods and the iPhone 13.