Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Rihanna

Musical artist Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be sponsored by Apple Music.

After boasting how the halftime show is set to be ‘the most-watched musical performance of the year’, Apple confirms the presence of Rihanna as the headliner of the event. The NFL, as well as Rihanna took to social media to ‘take the stage’, which will be happening on February 12 next year. The accompanying image shows the artist’s forearm holding up an NFL-branded football with the caption ‘It’s On’.

It has not yet been confirmed if Rihanna will be joined by other artists of the same caliber. It’s most likely that announcements of other performers will be revealed as the event draws near.

Apple Music is now the sponsor of the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, replacing Pepsi for the spot. Currently, the platform has released dedicated Super Bowl halftime show playlists from past performers.