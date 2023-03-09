Update for Mac GarageBand comes with security fixes

A new update for the GarageBand app has been released for Mac.

macOS GarageBand has received an update today, with support notes saying ‘important security fixes’. However, no other details were mentioned in the release notes. Version 10.4.8 is now live and available to download on the App Store for Mac. GarageBand user should update to the latest version as soon as possible to plug in security gaps.

The GarageBand app is a free music and podcast creation tool and is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The digital audio workstation initially launched in macOS in 2004 but was brought to iOS in 2011. Users can get the update by going to the App Store or through the app settings.

GarageBand version 10.4.8 came alongside beta seeding of the third version of watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4, iOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3.