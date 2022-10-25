Apple updates App Store Review Guidelines; addresses NFTs

Apple is updating the requirements to review the apps created by developers before being published on the App Store. The company now requires that the App Review team be provided with an active demo account with full access to the app. The demo mode shall include “account-based” features which will enable app reviewers to verify all the required parameters.

The iPhone maker allows apps to sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and its related services. However, the developers shall leverage the in-app purchases system set-up by Apple to sell NFTs. The NFT apps are allowed to mint, list, and transfer non-fungible tokens. NFTs can further be used to unlock in-app content.

Minting, listing, and transferring of NFTs

“Apps may use in-app purchase to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring. Apps may allow users to view their own NFTs, provided that NFT ownership does not unlock features or functionality within the app,” reads the updated App Store review guideline published by Apple. “Apps may allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others, provided that the apps may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.”

Apple has released the updated App Store Guidelines in view of the latest release of operating systems. The company states that the new guidelines will help better protect customers, support new OS features, and improve apps review process.

“Advertising Management Apps: Apps for the sole purpose of allowing advertisers (persons or companies that advertise a product, service, or event) to purchase and manage advertising campaigns across media types (television, outdoor, websites, apps, etc.) do not need to use in-app purchase. These apps are intended for campaign management purposes and do not display the advertisements themselves. Digital purchases for content that is experienced or consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of “boosts” for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchase.”