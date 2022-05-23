Updated Apple support page confirms India card payment suspension

Apple today has updated its support page to reveal that credit and debit card payments in India won’t be supported due to changes in the country’s regulation.

India has recently enacted a law change that affects recurring payment. The legislation states that all transactions will need to be approved, and users will have to go through the UPI, or Unified Payments Interface to buy or renew subscriptions on the App Store.

The Reserve Bank of India approved the regulation and forced Apple to explain how users have seen declined charges on their Apple Music subscriptions and similar services. Apple confirmed that the mandate is permanent and will begin June 1 this year.

India Apple users will now have to load their Apple Wallet through the country’s Unified Payments Interface platform, then use the funds there to purchase items on the App Store or subscribe to services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music and others.