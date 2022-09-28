Upgrade to a Cool and Modern Razer Laptop Stand at $14 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Gain extra style points with a sturdy and customizable laptop stand. Today, the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma is down to just $86.26 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting - Ergonomic Design - Anodized Aluminum Construction - 3x Port USB 3.0 Hub - Matte Black Razer Laptop Stand Chroma: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting - Ergonomic Design - Anodized Aluminum... $129.99 $89.99 Buy on Amazon

Razer’s laptop stand is built to last, being made from high quality anodized aluminum. It’s tough and yet light enough that you can bring it with you on the go. An open design helps keep your gaming or work computer cool.

The highlight is easily the gaming immersion and personalization aspect- you can change the undercarriage lights to fit your theme or style, and it syncs with partners such as Philips Hue and more.

Also, let’s not forget the benefits of a laptop riser. Your back and neck won’t get as much stress, and your eyes won’t get as much strain as compared to a laptop sitting on a table. At nearly $15 off, this is the best deal you can get for your money. Buy it today!

