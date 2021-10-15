Upgrade to a Full-Fledged Gaming Monitor and Save $140 Today

Still using an ordinary monitor to play your favorite games? It’s time to gain a huge advantage over the competition. Today, the Acer Predator X25 24 inch IPS Gaming Monitor is down to just $659.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.
Experience a blisteringly quick 360Hz refresh rate on up to .3 milliseconds response time on a VESA-certified HDR display with 99% gamut sRGB color with Acer’s gaming display. That means you can play with an unfair advantage and get kills much faster than before. The included Nvidia G-SYNC support has eSports mode and reflex latency analyzer so you always have a great picture every time.
24 inches of IPS screen should be enough for you to see all the details. It has built-in speakers, ergonomic tilt for the best angle and various ports for connectivity, including HDMI, DisplayPort, audio out and HDMI 2.0. Get the discounted Acer Predator X25 Gaming Monitor today!