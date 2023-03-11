Upgrade to a Premium Smart Door Lock and Save $95 Today

Gain the conveniences of a high-tech lock with smartphone integration. Today, the Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition with HomeKit Support is down to just $233.65 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

You will never get locked out of your house ever again as long as you have your phone with you. The Level Lock still has a physical key entry as a last resort, but you can gain access with a key card, biometrics, or via the Level app. Automation is available through the Home app, as well as voice commands through Siri and more. Sharing access is just a matter of creating digital keys for family members and friends.

Installing the Level Lock smart lock is easy and only takes 30 minutes or so. The hardware is fitted with strengthened materials and advanced technology to keep your home and possessions safe. Buy the discounted Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition today!