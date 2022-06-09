Upgrade to a Tough and Versatile WD 2TB My Passport SSD at $20 Off

If you’re looking to upgrade your external SSD at the drop of a hat with a discount, then now’s your chance. Today, the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External SSD is down to just $209.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.

WD’s My Passport line boasts competitive data transfer speeds of 1,000 mbps on read and write aspects in a tough shell. The solid state drive is vibration and shock resistant at drops 6 feet and below, which makes it a worthy companion on outdoor trips and adventures. At just roughly 4 inches in length and 2 inches in width, you can bring the 2TB SSD practically anywhere and stash it in any bag. You can even choose from various color options such as Blue, Silver, Red, Gold and Gray.

In terms of data protection, the My Passport has a built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption as well as a simple backup system. Get the WD 2TB External SSD with a $20 discount today!