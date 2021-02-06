Upgrade to Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX certified computer speakers and save $42

Get more out of your computer or laptop experience by connecting a set of premium speakers. Today, you can get the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Computer Speaker System for just $106.41, down $42.50 from its original price of $149 on Amazon.

The ProMedia 2.1 boasts two classy-looking satellites with built-in control pod, as well as a powerful subwoofer. Notably, the subwoofer can produce impressive 31 Hz sounds on 130 watts of power.

Together, the audio system can churn out a room-shaking 260 watts at maximum. Inside are Klipsch and THX technology, plus MicroTractrix horns for crystal clear sounds while you game, stream or watch movies and shows.

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speakers is fully compatible with tablets, smartphones, laptops and devices. Just plug them in via headphone jack or mini plug input and you’ll immediately hear the difference.

You’ll never go back to laptop speakers or generic ones when you experience the audio Klipsch has to offer. Buy it today!