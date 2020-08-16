Upgrade to Logitech’s 1,000-watt Audio Experience with the Discounted Z906 Speaker System

ust how good is a speaker system that can pump out music or audio to the tune of 1,000 watts? If this doesn’t pique your interest, how about a 5.1 digital surround sound system from a well-known brand?

Today, the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System is only $259.99, down 35% on Amazon. Connect it to your TV or computer and experience DTS and Dolby Digital technology at its best. The speakers are also THX certified so you can be sure that it will produce every sound in true cinema quality.

The robust 5.1 speaker system can accommodate up to six devices, whether it be your TV, console, computer, music player and others. There’s a control console and a remote so you can manage the sound experience anytime you want.

You’ll be sure to hear every sound in ‘thunderous, room-shaking’ effect and feel every thump of the bass. At $259.99, the Logitech Z906 5.1 speaker system is an absolute steal!