Upgrade to Mesh with the Discounted Linksys Velop 3-Node Wi-Fi System

Mesh wi-fi systems have been around for a while and are a great solution for getting coverage around the house. Today, Linksys is encouraging everyone to ditch their extenders and complicated wireless setups by buying the Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at a discounted price of $163 on Amazon. That’s 20% off on its original price tag.

Households with more than 5 devices connected to the internet can produce a lot of congestion. If this is the case, a mesh system can solve that by creating three node points. The Velop also takes care of the range issue by spreading out signals at an impressive 4,500 square feet.

With the Velop 802.11ac setup you’ll future-proof your home and won’t need to upgrade even after a few years. It’s an excellent router replacement that can handle the usual internet home load such as browsing, watching YouTube, streaming services and gaming as well. You can easily connect the device through your router and manage everything using the Linksys App. Try it today!