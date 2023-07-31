iLounge Logo

Upgrade to Professional Grade Audio Recording with the Discounted JLab Epic Talk USB Microphone

Still using a low-end microphone for streaming and podcasts? Produce higher quality content with a dependable USB microphone. Today, the JLab Epic Talk USB-C Microphone is down to just $99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
JLab Epic Talk USB Microphone | Black | USB-C Output | Cardioid, Omni, Stereo, and Bi-Directional | 192k Sample Rate | Volume Control, Gain Control, and Quick Mute | 3.5mm AUX | Plug and Play JLab Epic Talk USB Microphone | Black | USB-C Output | Cardioid, Omni, Stereo, and Bi-Directional |... $149.00 $99.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

JLab has a standalone mic for pro-grade recording you can use. USB-C connectivity makes it accessible to nearly every computer you have. Setup is just a matter of plug-and-play. Recordings are crisp, detailed and have amazing sound range for music, podcasts, or audiobooks. You can use it to stream to a live audience as well.

JLab Epic Talk USB Microphone

Hardware buttons allow you to control your recording anytime, including on/off and mute, volume and gain control, and pattern modes. A mounting stand is for convenience so you can set the microphone anywhere. Last but not least, the hardware buttons are surrounded by nice aesthetics thanks to an LED ring light. Buy the discounted Talk Epic USB Mic today!

Share