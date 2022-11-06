Upgrade to the Kensington Triple 4K Display Docking Station at 37% Off

Do you often find yourself needing one or two extra screens for work or hobby, and unplugging accessories so you can charge your iPhone? It’s high time to get a multi-function docking station.

Today, the Kensington Triple 4K Display Docking Station is down to just $118.46 from its original price of $202 on Amazon.

The docking station has enough power to run triple 4K displays, courtesy of USB-C ports, and a dual 4K at 60Hz using the USB-A ports. There’s a 3-in-1 card reader for transporting files from DSLR cameras, and a 3.5mm jack for connecting headphones, speakers or a mic to your setup.

Included is a 1 meter USB-C cable that provides up to 60W charging for laptops and powering supported peripherals. The docking hub is compatible with Chrome OS, macOS and Windows so you can be sure to get the most out of the device.

Grab the Kensington 4K Docking Station at 37% off today!