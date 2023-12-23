Upgrade to the Latest Asus Mesh WiFi and Get 28% Off

Reach your home internet’s full potential by upgrading to the latest router tech. Today, the Asus ZenWiFi AZ6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System is down to just $287.09 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

Asus’ AX6600 packs a nifty punch when it comes to wifi range and broadband speed. Instead of the usual horizontally flat design the company has made it more compact and vertical for space-saving purposes. Tri-band mesh equals zero dead spots and up to 6600 mbps speeds in optimal placement.

WiFi 6 technology brings efficient networking, particularly the MU-MIMO and OFDMA. Adding routers is easier with AiMesh devices. One of the benefits of a newer router is that it’s more energy while delivering optimal internet speeds to your devices. Last but not least, setting up is done quickly through the ASUS router app. Buy the discounted Asus ZenWiFi AZ600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System today!