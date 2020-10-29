Upgrade to the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh router and save $50

To get a faster and more reliable internet connection, sometimes it’s about upgrading your router. Work at home simply can’t work with a default ISP router, especially when you have multiple users.

Today, you can get the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2 pack for just $179.99, down $50 from its original price of $229.99 on Amazon. That’s a 22% discount right there and an instant upgrade in terms of coverage and network performance.

The 2-pack mesh system can cover up to 3,000 sq ft, with Wi-Fi 6 delivering consistent broadband speeds on up to 25 devices at a time. It effectively replaces your current WiFi router and has wired ethernet ports for those who want to experience lag-free console gameplay.

You also get a single network name for room-to-room roaming, and an advanced cyber threat protection courtesy of NETGEAR Armor.

Beam-forming and mesh technology ensure you won’t ever get a dead zone again. The $50 off Netgear Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh System is a must-buy!