Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off

Smart security extends to just the usual alarms and CCTV systems. Today, you can add the Ring Video Doorbell to your smart home at 45%- it’s down to just $54.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Forget traditional doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell is the future. It’s a doorbell that has HD video capabilities and audio components that let you hear, see, and speak to people from your PC or iPhone. When somebody presses the button you’ll instantly receive a mobile notification; the same goes for when you activate motion detection. The doorbell also has night vision so you can see in darker conditions.

Installation is made for beginners, and anyone who knows how to use a screwdriver will be able to install the Ring Video Doorbell quickly and with minimal trouble. You can connect to existing doorbell wires or power it with its own rechargeable battery. Buy it today!