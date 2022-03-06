Upgrade Your Computer Setup with the AOC 32-inch QHD 75Hz Monitor at $30 Off

If you find yourself squinting to see websites and watching videos on your old monitor, then it’s high time to get a bigger one. Today, you can save $30 and buy the AOC 32 inch 2k QHD Monitor, which is down to just $209.99 from its original price of $240 on Amazon.

AOC’s monitor sports a resolution of 2560 x 1440 set on a VA panel, which delivers crisp contrast, wide viewing angles and consistency in terms of color temperature. Wide color gamut runs at 103 percent sRGV for truer colors so you can watch videos or edit photos and videos with astounding accuracy.

The display has LowBlue mode for reducing eye strain, and it supports VESA mounting and several DP and HDMI ports, as well as earphone out. Refresh rate can go up to 75Hz, which is good enough for casual gaming, work, browsing and consuming video content.

Buy the 32 inch AOC QHD Monitor at a discount $30 off today!