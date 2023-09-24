Upgrade Your Desk to an Adjustable One for 28% Off

Having a standing desk for work offers several health benefits, including ergonomics and customizable height, among others. Today, the Flexispot Electric Standing Desk is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Today’s deal measures 48 inches by 24 inches, which should hold a fair amount of workspace for your computer, a second monitor, and peripherals. The highlight is easily the electric height adjustment that can go from roughly 28 inches to 46 inches to accommodate your height and eye level. The noise is barely noticeable as you’re making the adjustments, and it won’t take more than a minute to get to the height you want.

If you’re looking for a desk that can transform from sitting to standing, then the Flexispot Standing Desk is for you. Expect to get maximum use out of the desk as it’s made from industrial-grade steel and can hold up to 132 pounds. Buy the discounted Flexispot Electric Standing Desk today!