Upgrade Your Workstation and Gaming Station with a Discounted 34-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor

Whether for work or play, you’ll need a sizeable monitor that can handle all those spreadsheets and graphics. Today, the 34-inch Dell Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $349.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Dell’s giant 34-inch monitor is a perfectly serviceable display for those who want big screens and versatility. With a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440, you can lay out 3-4 websites side by side and still have room for your calendar or email. Play mode, however, is where the Dell monitor shines. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync technology to back it up. Lifelike visuals come to life and provide stutter-free gameplay giving you an edge over the competition.

The monitor’s tapered stand is ergonomically designed, while height can be easily adjusted for optimal viewing. There’s also ComfortView software to shield your eyes from harmful blue light rays. Buy the discounted curved gaming monitor today!