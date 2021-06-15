US Apple Store visitors not required to wear masks come June 15

Apple is getting ready to remove mask-wearing requirements for US Apple Store visitors that have been vaccinated. The restrictions will be loosened come Tuesday, June 15.

The Cupertino-based company has enforced anti COVID-19 measures throughout the pandemic to slow the spread of infection, including having visitors and Apple Store employees wear face masks.

The upcoming policy will allow customers to enter Apple Stores without masks as long as they are vaccinated. However, store employees are not allowed to ask for proof, which could allow those who are not vaccinated to enter.

The easing of rule is a surprising change as Apple had chosen to maintain its COVID-19 protocols in May where other major retailers relaxed theirs.

Apple Store employees in the US are still required to wear face masks or coverings. In corporate offices masks may not be required in the near future. In an internal memo the employees are told that physical distancing will also be relaxed.