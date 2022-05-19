US Apple Stores reinstate employee mask mandate

Apple will be reintroducing the mask mandate for employees on approximately a hundred of its US retail stores.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple will be requiring employees to wear a mask as they work. The reason for the reinstatement of the protocol were rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Apple Store customers are not required to wear a face mask while inside the store, although it’s recommended that they do so to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg

The Cupertino-based company has been adjusting its health and safety measures depending on the state of the pandemic. In other US Apple Stores employees can either wear a face mask or not while in the location.

In related news, Apple has also reminded corporate workers that they should wear masks when lounging in common areas. Apple corporate employees in the US are back to working at the office two days a week.