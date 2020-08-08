US Government declares ban on TikTok, WeChat and other ‘Untrusted Chinese Apps’

The US wants to ban apps such as WeChat, TikTok and other ‘untrusted’ Chinese apps in US app stores.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State has outlined a plan that would ban these apps as they pose ‘significant threats to the personal data of US citizens’. Following Trump’s announcement of banning TikTok after September 15, Pompeo says the government will take five actions to carry out the plan.

Aside from TikTok and WeChat, the US also intends to ban apps from firms Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba. BBC News reports that Pompeo did not discuss the plan further but said that 30+ countries already have ‘clean networks’ and that they will be working with various agencies and commerce to achieve this.

The US recently traded blows with China in blocking Huawei technology, implementing tariffs and more. Aside from imposing limitations on the App Store, the government declares that steps will be taken so untrusted Chinese carriers won’t be allowed or used in the US.