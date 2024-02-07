US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA

The United States government has issued a proclamation not to wear the Vision Pro while driving.

Advertisements

Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a video on Twitter of a driver using his Vision Pro behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck. While on the headset, the driver is seen performing hand movements to control the headset device. It’s worth noting that the Cybertruck does not have a self-driving feature, which means he’s putting himself and other motorists at a risk that can be prevented.

Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times. pic.twitter.com/OpPy36mOgC — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 5, 2024

For other vehicles that may have a self-driving feature, there’s still a risk that the driver’s vision is impaired due to the headset. After the shared video, Buttigieg has not made any responses. Apple has a word of warning to users that the Vision Pro should only be worn ‘in a safe place’ via a support document, specifically while operating heavy machinery, bicycle, or vehicle, or other situations that require attention to safety.