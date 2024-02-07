US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA

The United States government has issued a proclamation not to wear the Vision Pro while driving.
Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a video on Twitter of a driver using his Vision Pro behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck. While on the headset, the driver is seen performing hand movements to control the headset device. It’s worth noting that the Cybertruck does not have a self-driving feature, which means he’s putting himself and other motorists at a risk that can be prevented.
For other vehicles that may have a self-driving feature, there’s still a risk that the driver’s vision is impaired due to the headset. After the shared video, Buttigieg has not made any responses. Apple has a word of warning to users that the Vision Pro should only be worn ‘in a safe place’ via a support document, specifically while operating heavy machinery, bicycle, or vehicle, or other situations that require attention to safety.