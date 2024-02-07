News

US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The United States government has issued a proclamation not to wear the Vision Pro while driving.

Advertisements

Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a video on Twitter of a driver using his Vision Pro behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck. While on the headset, the driver is seen performing hand movements to control the headset device. It’s worth noting that the Cybertruck does not have a self-driving feature, which means he’s putting himself and other motorists at a risk that can be prevented.

Apple Vision Pro

For other vehicles that may have a self-driving feature, there’s still a risk that the driver’s vision is impaired due to the headset. After the shared video, Buttigieg has not made any responses. Apple has a word of warning to users that the Vision Pro should only be worn ‘in a safe place’ via a support document, specifically while operating heavy machinery, bicycle, or vehicle, or other situations that require attention to safety.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film
1 Min Read
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Get the BLUEAIR Air Purifier at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Swift Student Challenge 2024 launches
1 Min Read
YouTube Vision Pro App
YouTube Vision Pro app ‘On the Roadmap’
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro could soon launch in China in May
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple publishes Vision Pro fitting tips
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro limited to 3K resolution in Intel Macs
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple offers in-depth guide to Optic ID
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Second Generation Apple Watch SE is 15% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?