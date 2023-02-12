U.S. Uber drivers to get CarPlay support soon

Ride-hailing service Uber will be rolling out CarPlay support for its drivers, as reported by TechCrunch.

CarPlay integration in the Uber driver app will likely hit the US by the end of February, which means that users can access the app from the dashboard display when the time comes. On iOS, CarPlay lets users navigate through roads, accept trips, queue rides, and view driver status and locations with surge pricing, among others.

CarPlay integration equals seamless convenience for Uber drivers since they will have a bigger screen and won’t need to have their iPhones on the dashboard. The exact date of the CarPlay launch is yet to be determined, but once it’s out Uber drivers should update their apps to the latest version via the App Store.

Lyft, one of Uber’s main competitors, already has CarPlay support for drivers on its app. Other popular ride-sharing apps are expected to follow suit soon.