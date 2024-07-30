News

US WhatsApp users up to 100 million users

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp reached a historical milestone of having a hundred million active users in the US.

WhatsApp posted an official online statement, saying that the app has gained ground in spite of the competition, namely iMessage. WhatsApp is owned by Meta and has reached nearly the same popularity in the EU due to cross-platform compatibility. Even more impressive is the fact that WhatsApp gained a wider reach despite Apple’s own messaging platform in the way. The deciding factor is probably WhatsApp’s united messaging experience, which grew in cities like Seattle, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.

WhatsApp

Apple’s own messaging platform is set to undergo major changes. Rich Communication Services will be launched alongside iOS 18, enhancing the message functionality between Android and iPhone devices, including typing indicators, read receipts, and media sharing. These features could lead to less dependency on third party messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

