USA Today names ‘For All Mankind’ 2021 best TV show

US publication USA Today has named Apple TV+ show ‘For All Mankind’ the best TV show for the year 2021.

USA Today said 2021 was the year where TV came back ‘roaring’, and subsequently picked 19 shows to highlight its claim. Genres ranged from drama to reality, comedy and more, with the most titles coming from HBO.

In the roundup, ‘For All Mankind’ is described as a US-Soviet standoff with Cuban missile crisis stakes. The hit show ‘Ted Lasso’, which is already on the second season, placed 7th in the list.

‘For All Mankind’ tells the ‘what if’ story of the US-Soviet space race that didn’t end and has currently finished its second season. The show’s third season is well into production, and there are rumors that there will be a fourth season as well.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and contains original shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and ‘Finch’.