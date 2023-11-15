USB-C Apple Pencil gets new firmware update

The first firmware update for the recently launched Apple Pencil with USB-C is now live.

The firmware has the version number 10M5164. With this indicator, however, there are no instructions or notes on what the firmware brings. Any updates and feature changes are not in release notes or support document on Apple’s website, and Apple does not typically include or divulge this information to the public.

The Apple Pencil with USB-C has the same design as the second-generation Apple Pencil, except with a USB-C port and shorter. The USB-C is mainly used for pairing and charging purposes. Wireless charging is not supported, and lacks features such as pressure sensitivity, which is present in the higher-end models. Although Apple does not have an official process of updating the firmware, users are advised to connect the stylus via USB-C to an iPad and have the iPad connected to a wall charger to initiate the process.