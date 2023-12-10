USB-C Arrives for Trackpad, Mouse, and Magic Keyboard next year

Apple accessories Trackpad, Mouse, and Magic Keyboard will be making the transition to USB-C in 2024.

In a Weibo post, ‘Instant Digital’ said that all of Apple’s peripherals for the Mac will be switching from Lightning to USB-C. At this point, it’s unclear whether the peripherals will have other features and functionalities added, albeit minor ones. Apple hasn’t been able to make the transition to USB-C yet due to the fact that the company is progressively moving all its products to have USB-C, including the Apple Pencil, AirPods Pro, Apple TV Siri Remote, iPad, and iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is believed to be launching several products in Spring of 2024, including new Mac and iPad models, and possibly the Vision Pro headset. The list of Lightning port devices include the iPhone SE, AirPods Max, and AirPods.

The leaker did not give an exact date as to when Apple might be releasing USB-C Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad.