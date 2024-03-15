USB Hub issues reported after installing macOS Sonoma 14.4

Several macOS Sonoma 14.4 users are having issues with their USB hubs connectivity after installing the latest update.

Users have posted on various social media platforms and online forums sharing that their peripherals are no longer detected. The devices include mice and keyboards when connected to the USB hub. Some have tried rebooting their computers or detaching the monitor plug, as well as changing configurations to try and fix the problem. Others have mentioned that before updating to 14.4 their peripherals have worked without an issue.

The only fix that seems to be working for now is changing ‘Allow accessories to connect’ and ‘ask for new accessories’ settings in the Security subsection. Apple might be working on a minor fix and launching it alongside future macOS Sonoma releases. It’s also not clear whether it’s a widespread issue or affecting specific USB hub brands.