Users experience iCloud Private Relay service downtime 

The iCloud Private Relay service experienced an outage for some users.

Apple’s official System Status webpage shows that iCloud Private Relay is unavailable for some users, and that it may be unavailable or slow as the company tries to fix it. Outage apparently began around 2 PM in Easter Time, although it’s not a system-wide issue. Some users could access the service while others are facing an error message, i.e., the message ‘Safari can’t connect to iCloud Private Relay’ pops up when they try to open it in the browser, for instance. There hasn’t been any announcement as to the reason for the outage, or why it’s only affecting some users.

Loading times may be slow as Apple is working on a fix. The slow or unavailable service has not yet been resolved, nor is the System Status webpage showing ‘online’ or running at the moment.