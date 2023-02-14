Users report iOS 16.3.1 incompatibility with Google Photos

A number of Google Photos users are experiencing problems after updating their devices to iOS 16.3.1.

The Google Photos app immediately crashes whenever it’s launched, rendering it useless for those that have updated to iOS 16.3.1. Google has not made any announcements to confirm the bug or if it’s coming up with a fix for the problem.

New Google Photos users will be able to download the app and log in. However, the problem lies when the library is accessed- the app crashes without warning. It’s an app-specific concern and not just for apps that allow full library access, like Darkroom. There isn’t an existing workaround other than holding off on iOS 16.3.1 until Google has rolled out an update.

iOS users can stop their devices from performing automatic updates by going to Settings, then General and Software Update. Untick the ‘Install iOS Updates’ under ‘Automatic Updates’.