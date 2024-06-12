News

UTM SE Windows Emulator rejected on app store

By Samantha Wiley
UTM SE Windows

The App Store Review team has declined the UTM SE PC Emulator leaving people confused about what is allowed and what is not.

Advertisements

The OS System cannot support apps in both third-party marketplaces and the iOS app store because they didn’t get through notarization guidelines. However, the early windows and DOS on UTM SE is now modern to the Commodore 64, Atari ST and Commodore Amiga, and now have emulators on the iOS.

UTM SE Windows

These restrictions don’t apply to the Mac UTM version that is still available on the Mac’s app store from the UTM. The software permits users to run emulation on windows 10, 11 or older versions of the macOS.

Change came forth in April this year where they reverted a rule that forbid apps that ran an external code. This mod allowed retro game emulators as long as they complied with the guidelines. Before Apple’s rule changes, emulator apps were restricted to jailbroken gadgets. 

Advertisements

