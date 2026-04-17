Valve Announces Stream Link App For Vision Pro Headset

You can now link Steam, the platform that has a wide variety of games, to your Vision Pro. The Stream Link App has been announced, which allows you to stream games from the main device to another one.

Valve is providing access to the beta version of the app, with recent improvements being network performance for 4K streaming. Users are also allowed to adjust the curve in panoramic mode.

There is one constraint, noting that the client is only available for 2D streaming, meaning that VR content support is not yet available. It is uncertain if this will change in the future, but time will tell. Valve declared their intention to launch a Steam Link app native for the visionOS. There is no release date announced by Valve. This will work for PCs or Macs that are connected to a Vision Pro headset (if they have one) as long as they share the same local network.