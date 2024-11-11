Valve Releases Game Recorder for Steam

Valve has launched built-in Steam Game Recording, which is a feature that lets players share and record their gameplay footage across Mac devices, Steam Deck, and PCs. The feature left beta testing and can now be accessed on Steam Client.

Advertisements

The recorder provides automatic and manual options, with the latter being enabled by a hotkey that can be customized. They can alter the quality, set recording length and limits on storage on the tab ‘Game Recording’ found in the settings menu on Steam. The feature is applicable to games with Steam Overlay support, and only captures recording in the game and not on any other tab. Other functions like timeline management and basic editing tools can be exported through Steam as an MP4 File or shared directly.

Valve’s current update for the Steam Client is the first to support the macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, but Steam installations on the said systems won’t have security patches and updates.